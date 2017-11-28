Hospice of Hilo Joins #GIVINGTUESDAY

Today is #GivingTuesday, a day that encourages the East Hawai‘i community to support charitable causes they believe in. The community can donate online or at KTA to support Hospice of Hilo programs and help neighbors, friends and families in need (see below).

November is National Hospice and Palliative Care Month and great conversations are being initiated locally through groups like Barry Taniguchi’s Community First, and nationally by doctors such as Atul Gawande, cancer surgeon and author of Being Mortal, discussing how we, as a society, can better deal with the frailties of an aging population.

Studies show those who choose palliative and hospice care live longer and feel better, while maintaining more control over their lives. In addition, patients who have serious illnesses reduce or eliminate ER visits and receive support for the whole family.

Hospice of Hilo began as a hospice program almost 35 years ago, but in the decades since has grown to add needed services and resources that address a continuum of care stretching far beyond the core of our original beginnings.

The community-based palliative care program, Kupu Care, has made a significant difference in the lives of over 100 people this year—seeing an 87% reduction in ER visits, an 82% decrease in hospital admission rates and a 77% decrease in ICU days when compared to their experience before hospices support.

The cost of providing palliative and bereavement services is not currently covered by most health plans, or, as in the case of hospice care, often exceeds the reimbursements received from insurance companies.

Anyone interested in supporting palliative, hospice and bereavement care in East Hawai‘i through #GivingTuesday can make an online donation, mail a check to 1011 Waianuenue Ave., Hilo, HI 96720, or stop by KTA and donate at the register.

For credit card donations or questions, call Lisa Kwee at (808) 969-1733.