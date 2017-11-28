Flash Flood Watch in Effect for Big Island

The National Weather Service Honolulu has issued a Flash Flood Watch for the Big Island, in effect through late Wednesday evening, Nov. 29, 2017.

There will be a temporary decrease in moisture upstream of the area tonight. However, a new batch of moisture will spread northwest over the islands starting on Wednesday.

The Big Island and Maui have recently received very heavy rainfall, and streams are running higher than normal.

When the new batch of moisture arrives, rainfall may increase enough over the already soggy area to produce flash flooding.

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead

to flash flooding. Flash flooding is very dangerous.

Monitor National Weather Service forecasts and be prepared to

take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.