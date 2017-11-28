Dr. Karl Moon Joins NHCH

Dr. Karl Moon, a board certified cardiologist, has joined the team at North Hawaiʻi Community Hospital’s Health & Wellness program.

Dr. Moon is a graduate of The John A. Burns School of Medicine at the University of Hawaiʻi and completed his Internal medicine residency Integrated Medical Residency program. In addition, Dr. Moon completed a fellowship in cardiovascular diseases at Washington University, St. Louis, Barnes Hospital.

Dr. Moon has 20 years of private practice experience in cardiology in Arizona and holds certifications from the National Board of Medical Examiners and the American Board of Internal Medicine-Cardiovascular Diseases. Dr. Moon’s interests include general cardiology as well as echocardiography.

Dr. Moon is located at the North Hawai‘i Health & Wellness Cardiology Clinic located at Hale Ola Pono, 65-1267 Kawaihae Road.

To make an appointment with Dr. Moon or any other North Hawaiʻi Health & Wellness provider, call (808) 887-2273.